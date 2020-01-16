The Emporia High School 2020 Winter Sports candidates were announced Thursday morning.
Back Row, left to right: Reed Slayden, Johnny Castanon, John Miller, Abraham Lemus, Connor Hauff Front Row: Gloria Peroza, Megan Gordon, Mya Chapman, Drue Davis.
Not Pictured: Neri Gonzalez.
