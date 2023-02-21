ERNEST HARVE WHALEN

Ernest “Ernie” Harve Whalen, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Ernie was born December 4, 1945 in Osage City, Kansas the son of Donald and Forest “Tut” (Tuttle) Whalen. He was a graduate of Kansas State University and worked in sales at Tabler Furniture Store in Larned, Kansas for many years. He retired in 2015 and he and his wife moved to Emporia. Ernie was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed being in nature and fishing.
On February 1, 1969 Ernie married Donna Wolff in Osage City. She died September 4, 2021 in Emporia. He is survived by his daughter, Kelli Butler and husband Michael of Emporia; brothers, Mike Whalen of Osage City, Greg Whalen of Osage City, Richard Whalen of Lansing, Kansas, Kurt Whalen of Lawrence, Kansas; sisters, Nancy Bowlin of Osage City, Susan Buenger of Osage City, Kathy Johnson of Burlingame, Kansas, and Cindy Whalen of Grand Junction, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be 3:00 P.M. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Pastor Ron Harris will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
