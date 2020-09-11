Helen M. Mossman, 92, Emporia, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Graveside services will be held at the Patio Garden of Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Ron Harris, First United Methodist Church.
Helen Mary Weber was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 12, 1927, the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth (Klehmann) Weber. She married Robert “Bob” Mossman on May 10, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He died in Emporia on April 12, 2002.
Surviving are a son, Larry Mossman, Emporia; daughter, Christa Mossman, Lenexa, Kansas; sisters, Esther Spencer, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Ruth Thompson, Beresford, South Dakota; and a grandson, Scott Mossman, Chandler, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Jacob Weber and Victor Weber; and sisters, Elizabeth Walters and Sarah Wachter.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Emporia, a 70 year member of Miriam Chapter #14, O.E.S., and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Before retiring, Helen worked from 1947 to 1949 for Sears Roebuck & Company, 1950 to 1953 for Kansas Power & Light, then 1959 until 1987 for Internal Medicine in Emporia.
A memorial has been established for Hand In Hand Hospice, with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
