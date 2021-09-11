COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Chase County Bulldogs and Lebo Wolves squared off in a non-league scoring battle Friday night, providing unflinching entertainment for those in attendance as the Bulldogs prevailed 44-34.
Both teams, coming off season-opening victories, were hoping to extend the momentum created last Friday.
Chase County (2-0) looked to reverse misfortune after last year’s 52-6 loss to the Wolves, and Lebo (1-1) was eager for an early-season test.
“Coming into tonight’s game, we knew it was going to be a good one,” said Bulldogs head coach Brody VanDegrift. “Lebo’s always been good. Coach (Brian) Hadley does a great job with their guys.”
Friday was the fourth meeting between the two 8-man teams, so familiarity wasn’t, well, unfamiliar.
“We know what they’re about,” said Lebo head coach Brian Hadley. “They’re a tough, physical team, likes to run the ball.”
And that wasn’t an understatement Chase County’s junior quarterback Mitch Budke surged for 193 ground yards on the Wolves as the Bulldogs amassed 226 total rushing yards. Budke’s reach was everywhere. He went 6-of-9 in the air with 146 yards and two touchdowns and registered 11 tackles on the other side of the ball.
The game was characterized by a tense ebb and flow until the final minute when Budke sealed the win with a 1-yard touchdown run.
VanDegrift said his team is playing well but more needs to be done.
“We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on,” he said. “We’re really young. We’re playing six starters on both sides of the ball….you look at all of the missed opportunities and penalties we had…we just have to get better.”
Hadley expected the Bulldogs to challenge his squad, but that was the point.
“We knew this team was going to test us, and we knew we might have to play four quarters,” he said. “Last week, we only played two quarters. Our varsity only played one. I thought we got better as a team tonight, even though we lost. A lot of our mistakes tonight were between our ears. That’s very fixable.”
Both teams made adjustments at halftime to stem the point bleeding, but Lebo scored quickly to open the second half, dropping 14 points on the Bulldogs defense. Budke and company answered with a 45-yard rushing TD.
Interestingly, the second quarter was scoreless, but the 28-14 first quarter provided enough offensive fireworks for an entire game.
Chase County jumped out to an early lead with a Budke score in the red zone, but the Bulldogs failed on a two-point conversion. Budke followed up his first TD — he scored four times — with a 17-yard scamper to the house. Lebo scored next but missed on a two-point conversion. Chase County then went to its passing game as Budke hit Emporia High transfer Cal Kohlmeier for touchdowns of 13 and 35 yards respectively. Lebo scored the final points of the quarter on a 26-yard run and a successful two-point conversion.
Next week, Chase County travels to Valley Falls and Lebo plays its homecoming game against Waverly.
