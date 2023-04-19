An Emporia man was arrested in Osage County on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.
According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, 46-year-old Christopher A. Wilburn was arrested following a traffic stop at milepost 121 on US Hwy. 75.
During the stop, Wells said the Osage County Sheriff's Office Investigator on duty located narcotics.
Wilburn was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
