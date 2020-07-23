Drafts of the upcoming Emporia/Lyon County joint comprehensive zoning plan gained a little more clarity Thursday as commissioners agreed to a pair of text changes recommended by Planning and Zoning Officer Sam Seeley.
“The first suggestion is to remove all text referring to 40-acre minimums and replace it with text that says ‘allow for development of parcels no less than 5 acres for a single-family residence in an agricultural district to a density of no more than 16 residents per square mile subject to lot division approval,” Seeley said, clarifying that the county planning and zoning board had unanimously suggested adoption of the change during an earlier meeting.
This particular edit had been discussed as early as October of last year, but zoning officials said they would need time to review the legality of the switch as well as receive public input on the matter. Moving forward, Seeley believes the alteration will allow for more opportunity for rural residents in regards to the building of new houses and other farm-related structures.
“It’s usually been considered that if someone has 40 or more acres, it’s considered agricultural and we don’t touch it,” Seeley said during an Oct. 15, 2019 zoning meeting. “If it’s less than 40 acres, we regulate it more with a residential type view … Other counties have done larger lots even, and it’s just really restrictive. Ultimately, it comes down to what everyone thinks is the best way to preserve agricultural land, and that’s how it got to this point.”
The second edit gaining formal approval Thursday also regarded agricultural land.
“We’re going to reword a table … to read as follows,” Seeley said. “‘Farming activities including crops and animal husbandry and other agricultural supportive and compatible uses cannot be developed other than one single-family dwelling and structures necessary for farming activity such as barns or stables and other agricultural support buildings …
“This change is a result of the first one, and we just wanted to make things more descriptive and supportive of agriculture in the area. This will be in the comprehensive plan, which isn’t a regulatory document itself, but it provides guidelines for writing new regulations and is supportive of the other regulations we’ve been writing.”
While the formal joint comprehensive zoning document will be submitted for approval — or redrafting —later this year, commissioners said they were happy to be able to make changes based on public input in meantime and encouraged continued collaboration.
“These changes sound reasonable to me because they’re what people have been asking for and are something the zoning board has already looked at,” said Commissioner Dan Slater. “ We’re still trying to preserve those agricultural acres, but it makes sense to provide a viable alternative.”
(2) comments
The first thing they need to put in is this. If you chose to build a house in a rural area your neighbors have right of of being there first and you can't complain about feedlot smells or getting your precious garden sprayed by accident. The farmer was there first so live with it. !!!!!!!!!
The farmer should in return not complain if his precious field gets sprayed with pesticides by accident or doesn't like the smell of your new marijuana plantation, right?!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.