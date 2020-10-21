Floyd E. Saffer, 93, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, October 19, 2020 at his son’s home.
Floyd was born January 20, 1927 in Emporia the son of William L. and Josephene Saffer. He was a custodian for the U.S.D. 253 for 40 years; retiring in 1992. Floyd enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and gardening.
Floyd married Anna May Kimbrel. She died March 6, 2011. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Saffer of Emporia; daughter, Pat Stutesman and husband David of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren, Kendra Mooneyham and Laurie Grimmet; great-grandchildren, Nichole Saffer, Dakota Mooneyham, Kalya Mooneyham, Alissa McManigal, Mathew Cherry, and Taylor Grimmet. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Barbara Jean Saffer and 3 sisters.
Cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time.
