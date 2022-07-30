Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Emporia Spanish Speakers have announced a community conversation about diversity, representation, and the importance of community engagement.
The Latinx Leadership community conversation is set for 2 - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. The conversation will feature distinguished guest speakers from around the state.
Speakers in attendance are Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas; Daniela Rivas, Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director of McPherson; and Ernestor De La Rosa, Assistant City Manager of Dodge City. De La Rosa is a DACA recipient and was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to serve on the Kansas Hispanic Latino American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Racial Equity and Justice Commission.
“We are going to have a wonderful conversation about the importance of representation and diversity in community leadership. I hope, at the very least, attendees will walk away knowing that diversity is a strength and feel empowered,” said Medina.
Following the presentations, the speakers will be available for a question and answer session. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask the guest speakers questions regarding their experiences and community involvement. The event is free to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
