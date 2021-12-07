You have probably heard this word but may not recognize it in writing because it is French. It is pronounced “cone-FEE.” Very impressive at parties!
Confit is a way to preserve foods by cooking them at a low temperature for a long time in seasoned fat. In fact, “confit” means “to preserve” and French cooks have used the technique of salting raw meat and storing it in lard since the 15th century. As there was no consistent refrigeration at certain latitudes, this was one way to keep the fall bounty of meat from rotting before it could be consumed.
A salt rub draws out moisture. Add spices and herbs to the rub and the salt helps draw that flavor into the meat. As long as the meat stays in this rub, the cycle of salt drawing moisture out and the resulting dryness pulling seasoned moisture back in is the first part of confit.
After this, the rub and salt are washed off, and the meat is laid on a bed of herbs and submerged in fat — usually poultry fat or olive oil in modern times, however pork fat or canola oil can also be used — and rendered for hours at a low heat. In the end, you have thoroughly-cooked, moist meat in a combination of your starter fat and the fat that came out of the meat.
To keep this meat, you put it in a lidded dish, cover it with the fat it was cooked in, and set it in a cool, dark pantry until you need it. Contemporary cooks suggest newbies only do this for a couple of weeks or a month.
It is reported that in Gascony, the confit was put up to last through winter and into the next year. In fact, the previous year’s confit would be consumed before the newest, so families could know they wouldn’t starve. (“Pâté, Confit, Rillette: Recipes from the Craft of Charcuterie” by Brian Polcyn and Michael Ruhlman)
If you think it through, it makes sense. I say this for those of us who didn’t grow up in a farming/ranching area. Winter means no free food out in the pasture. You had to either buy food for all the animals for the winter, or harvest some. The animals you kept alive through the winter provided eggs, milk and the new generation. If you didn’t preserve the harvest in the fall, you would starve in the winter. Or at least be forced into vegetarianism.
In confit, the layer of fat prevents bacterial growth and locks in the moisture, somewhat like using paraffin to seal a jar of jelly. So Madame Marie of Gascony would go to the larder in February, take the lid off a crock of duck confit, fish around until she got enough for the cassoulet and pop the lid back on until the next meal. Crazy!
Now, Andrew (my sweetheart) and I are not going to put our confit anywhere other than the refrigerator. But our first meal of freshly “confit”-ed chicken was pan seared to make a “golden, brown, delicious” crust on the outside. That was Andrew’s description: “GBD.” Too much Food Network. And it was not greasy, not fatty, just moist and tasty.
The next round will probably be cold chicken, removed from the confit, wiped clear of residual fat, and chopped for a chicken salad.
Save that seasoned fat, too. Use it to cook vegetables, season pasta, make toast to go with dinner. Emeril Lagasse has more ideas at the end of his recipe for Chicken Confit.
Stay safe out there. Let’s get cooking!
V V V
CHICKEN CONFIT
Emeril Lagasse
2 pounds chicken leg quarters, excess fat trimmed and reserved
1 Tablespoon kosher salt plus 1/8 teaspoon
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
10 garlic cloves, smashed
4 bay leaves
4 sprigs fresh thyme
1 1/2 teaspoons black peppercorns
1/2 teaspoon table salt
4 cups olive oil
Lay the leg portions on a platter, skin side down. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the kosher salt and black pepper. Place the garlic cloves, bay leaves, and sprigs of thyme on each of 2 leg portions (Andy included rosemary). Lay the remaining 2 leg portions, flesh to flesh, on top.
Put the reserved fat from the chicken in the bottom of a glass or plastic container. Top with the sandwiched leg portions. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt.
Cover and refrigerate for 12 hours.
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Remove the chicken from the refrigerator.
Remove the garlic, bay leaves, thyme, and chicken fat and reserve. Rinse the chicken with cool water, rubbing off some of the salt and pepper. Pat dry with paper towels.
Put the reserved garlic, bay leaves, thyme, and chicken fat in the bottom of an enameled cast iron pot. (Andy thinks adding some more herbs here would make the final seasoning more noticeable) Sprinkle evenly with the peppercorns and salt. Lay the chicken on top, skin side down. Add the olive oil. (At this point, Andy used half duck fat, half canola oil)
Cover and bake for 12 - 14 hours, or until the meat pulls away from the bone. (Andy did eight hours at 225 degrees. Many other chefs said no more than 12 hours to avoid mushy meat. Sorry, Emeril—RDM)
Remove the chicken from the fat. Strain the fat and reserve. Pick the meat from the bones and place it in a stoneware container.
Cover the meat with some of the strained fat so that there is a 1/4-inch layer of fat on top. The chicken confit can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
The excess oil can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator and used like butter for cooking. The tinge of chicken taste in the oil is wonderful and I use the oil to roast potatoes, cook green beans and pan-fry veal.
