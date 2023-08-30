In a move that recognizes her exceptional contributions to education and accessibility, the Teachers College at Emporia State University has bestowed the title of the 2023-24 John E. King Endowed Professor upon Damara Goff Paris.
Paris's journey to this prestigious honor has been marked by her recent promotion to the rank of full professor in Counselor Education within The School of Applied Health Sciences. Her association with Emporia State University began in 2014.
"I was very surprised to have been chosen for this prestigious award," she said. "I am very honored to have been chosen."
Paris's work resonates deeply with the cause of accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Drawing from her own experiences as a child with multiple disabilities navigating the education system in the 1970s, she possesses a personal understanding of the challenges faced by students with disabilities in both K-12 and higher education settings.
Upon her arrival at ESU, the inspiring stories of John E. King, the 11th president of Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University), captivated Paris. Notably, she was moved by the account that during his presidency in 1959, King had football players assist students in wheelchairs by carrying them up and down stairs to attend classes, along with his early efforts to address architectural barriers. These actions predated significant legislation concerning accessibility.
Paris expressed her pride in the university's legacy as an early advocate for campus accessibility.
"I often share this story with my colleagues in the field as well as incoming students," Paris said. "King was a national figure who made many strides as an educator. I can only hope to exemplify the values he demonstrated throughout his career."
Carrie Boettcher, assistant professor in Counselor Education at Emporia State University, lauded Paris's commitment to progressive and impactful curriculum. She commended Paris's incorporation of themes related to underserved populations such as indigenous communities, the deaf and hard of hearing community, and individuals with disabilities within her courses.
Throughout her tenure at Emporia State University, Paris has garnered several awards. In 2020, she received the Excellence in Scholarly Activity Award from The Teachers College. In 2022, she earned The Teachers College's Excellence in Service Award and the Ruth Schillinger Award through the Ethics and Gender Studies Program. Notably, she was honored with Emporia State's 2023 Graduate Mentor Award.
Paris's consultancy on the award-winning film "Being Michelle," centered on a deaf woman with autism who survived abuse and prison, showcases her diverse expertise. Additionally, her co-editorship of the textbook "Deaf People in the Criminal Justice System: Selected Topics on Advocacy, Incarceration, and Social Justice" underscores her commitment to transformative scholarship.
The John E. King Endowed Professorship was established in 2019 through a generous contribution by Arthur C. Piculell, Jr. This professorship commemorates the legacy of John E. King, the visionary 11th president of Kansas State Teachers College, now known as Emporia State University.
