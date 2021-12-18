Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“The Regrets” by Amy Bonnaffons, Little, Brown and Company, February 2020, $27.00.
For weeks, Rachel has been noticing the same golden-haired young man sitting at her Brooklyn bus stop, staring off with a melancholy air. When, one day, she finally musters the courage to introduce herself, the chemistry between them is undeniable: Thomas is wise, witty, handsome, mysterious, clearly a kindred spirit. There’s just one tiny problem: he’s dead.
Stuck in a surreal limbo governed by bureaucracy, Thomas is unable to “cross over” to the afterlife until he completes a 90-day stint on Earth, during which time he is forbidden to get involved with a member of the living — lest he incur “regrets.” When Thomas and Rachel break this rule, they encounter a cascade of troubling consequences.
Author of the collection, “The Wrong Heaven,” Amy Bonnaffons, candidly analyzes the nuances of each character’s flaws in her mature debut novel, “The Regrets.” Those who gravitate towards all that is strange and unusual will be hooked from the start as Bonnaffons takes readers through an emotionally complex romantic story that offers blunt truths about real-life love and desire. Told from alternating perspectives, this is a story of two people and their brief, passionate connection amid impossible circumstances.
In a surrealist borderland between life and death, young librarian Rachel can’t help but feel disappointed with her romantic encounters. Stuck searching for something, or someone, able to withstand her own daydreams, she almost can’t help but be drawn to the mysterious and woeful stranger. Despite the looming threat of an expiration date, Rachel and Thomas fall fast and escape into each other as they bittersweetly make the most of what little time they have left. Bonnaffons’ well-crafted dialogue and lyrical tone pose thoughtful and penetrating questions about what drives social isolation and human connections, as well as the choices we knowingly make that are inevitable to end in regret.
Fans of Sue Rainsford’s, “Follow Me to Ground” will enjoy the well-developed characters and dark themes “The Regrets” has to offer. Readers will be left eagerly anticipating Bonnaffons’ future work as they process this character-driven, philosophical story. At first glance, although it may seem straightforward, this wickedly strange and darkly playful romantic comedy is a love story unlike any other.
