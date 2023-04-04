Julia Langley of Emporia was recognized as the Rural Water Office Manager of the Year during the 54th annual Conference of the Kansas Rural Water Association held last week in Wichita. She is office manager for Rural Water Districts 1, 3 and 5 in Lyon County along with Greenwood County Rural Water District No. 3.
According to a written release, Langley is a lifelong Kansan who has been working with local rural water districts for the past 13 years. While working with one system is usually satisfying enough for most people, she serves as office manager for four separate rural water districts, Lyon RWDs 1, 3 and 5 and Greenwood RWD 3. In 2011, she opened the current modern office in Emporia which now serves as the business office for all four districts. She attends all the monthly board meetings, providing records and input as needed. For all those records, she has assigned each system a different color so that all paper records for a system will be kept in the assigned color, avoiding confusion.
"Julia often accompanies her husband when doing a meter change-out to assist with the paperwork especially with cellular read meters," the release said. "There are about 1,650 meters in the four districts combined and most are cellular read allowing meter reading to be done at the office. The software in use allows the district to monitor water use at each customer’s meter on an hourly basis. Also, customers can sign-on to a feature called 'EyeOnWater' allowing them to monitor water usage."
Langley and her husband have been together for 44 years and have two daughters and five grandchildren. She worked in a plant for 23 years prior to becoming an office manager and says that she has been lucky to be able to do a lot of things, and is willing to try anything. She really enjoys her current position and said “we do what we do because we love water."
Langley enjoys reading and keeping up with current events but she mostly likes to focus on the grandkids and their activities.
Nearly 2,500 people representing 290 cities and 190 rural water systems attended the conference. The Kansas Rural Water Association has more than 775 municipal and rural members and 270 industry/associate members. The Association provides training and technical assistance to water and wastewater utilities statewide and also supports the popular KAN STEP program through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Governed by a seven-member board of directors, the non-profit Association operates from offices at Seneca and has a staff of 22 who provide training and technical assistance on all facets of water and wastewater utility operation, management and maintenance. To learn more about the Association, see their Web site at www.krwa.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.