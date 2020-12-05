Delilah “Lilah” Frances Beaman, of Emporia, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at her home. She was 3 years old.
Services were held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Charter Funerals which has the arrangements.
