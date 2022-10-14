Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Rotary Club is inviting members of the community to “grab some groceries’’ that will help raise funds for Family Promise of the Flint Hills.
The Grocery Grab raffle will allow one individual five minutes to grab as many groceries as possible at Goods CashSaver the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19.
Anyone 18 years or older can enter this raffle by purchasing a ticket from any Emporia Rotary member. Tickets are also available at Goods CashSaver and Trox Gallery and Gifts. Tickets may be purchased for a $10 donation, and each ticket has a gift coupon for $5 off the ticket owner’s next $50 purchase at Goods CashSaver.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, semi-finalists will be drawn. The six lucky people will then arrive at Goods CashSavers by 6:45 a.m. Nov. 19, where one of them will be chosen as the finalist in the Grocery Grab. The semi-finalists not selected for the Grocery Grab will each receive a $50 gift certificate to Goods CashSaver.
The Grocery Grab allows one individual to load their cart(s) with as many groceries as possible in a 5-minute timeframe. Certain restrictions apply and are listed on each ticket.
The proceeds from this year’s Grocery Grab will go to Family Promise of the Flint Hills. Family Promise assists children and their families facing homelessness by providing shelter, food, counseling, and training. Launched in 2021 by a group of dedicated local residents, Family Promise works in partnership with local communities of faith and civic support to help families regain sustainable housing and independence.
The Emporia Rotary Club has been doing good works locally and around the world every year since it was founded in 1917. The club maintains ongoing projects to support literacy, such as providing early reader books to preschools and dictionaries to 3rd Grade students. The club’s other recent and ongoing projects include supporting the Emporia Middle School Interact Club, Corky’s Cupboard, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Lyon County History Center, David Traylor Zoo, and the school supplies project at the First United Methodist Church.
Join the fun and earn a chance to “grab some groceries” by purchasing a ticket from any Rotarian or at Goods CashSavers before November 8th.
