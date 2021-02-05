Hazel Pauline Prothe of Emporia died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia, she was 99.
Hazel was born on October 13, 1921 in Fontana, Kansas the daughter of Peter and Myrtle Reece Holtz. She married Fred F. Prothe on October 1, 1941 in Block, Kansas. He died on March 28, 2001.
Surviving family members include: sons, Gary (Carol) Prothe of Urbana, Missouri, John (Milly) Prothe of Emporia, Kansas; daughters, Vera Drotleff of Vacaville, California, and Mary Ann (Richard) Green of Independence, Missouri; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, George Holtz; sister, Ethel Frank; son-in-law, Ed Drotleff; and grandson, Aaron Prothe.
Hazel was a seamstress for many years in Paola, and Osawatomie. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Block, Kansas.
Cremation is planned with private services later at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Block, Kansas with burial at the Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Block, Kansas. Memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church in Block, Kansas can be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
