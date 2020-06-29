Partners from across the Emporia and Lyon County Community joined forces to strengthen the local economy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
The Road to Recovery engaged business leaders who shared insights, identified challenges and built actionable strategies to restore the local economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Seven teams addressed specific industries and sectors working to identify, and help craft solutions that can assist businesses in the Emporia and Lyon County to emerge from the current COVID-19 crisis. Team discussions will focus on the following components: Restore, Resiliency, and Renewal & Transformation.
These findings will help shape a plan for future business resiliency.
The first report focuses on the Restore component findings of each group. Another report will focus on the resiliency, renewal and transformation components. You may find a copy of the first report on Restore at www.emporiakschamber.org or pick up a copy at the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial.
Road to Recovery has been led by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Ignite Emporia with the support of the following community partners: City of Emporia, Emporia Arts Center, Emporia Main Street, Emporia State University, Flint Hills Technical College, Hispanics of today and Tomorrow, Lyon County, Regional Development Association, United Way of the Flint Hills, and numerous business owners and community organizations representatives.
For more information visit the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.emporiakschamber.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.