The United Way of the Flint Hills Board of Directors has hired Mickey Edwards as the new Executive Director.
Edwards will officially join the United Way of the Flint Hills on Nov. 18.
“I am pleased that Mickey has agreed to join the United Way of the Flint Hills as the permanent Executive Director,” Board Chair Kim Parks said. “Mickey has over 20 years’ experience in non-profit management. Her experience in grant writing and management, budgeting, campaign development, community outreach and diverse group collaboration ties in perfectly with the duties of the director of the United Way. The entire board of directors are excited to bring Mickey on board to oversee our mission to build a vibrant community by focusing on education, income and health.”
Edwards will be stepping away from her current position as state director of the Kansas CASA Association. In this role, she has overseen the 23-member CASA network and been the primary spokesperson for the KCA, along with having been appointed by both the Governor and Kansas Supreme Court to collaborate with others on the committees working to improve the lives of children and families.
“Please join me in welcoming Mickey Edwards as the new director," Parks said. "We look forward to reaching our current campaign goal of $560,000 to help serve our friends and neighbors of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson counties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.