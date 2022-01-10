Norma Marguerite (Durant) Harlan, of Madison, Kansas, died November 26, 2021, in Colorado. She was 97.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Madison. Burial of her ashes will follow at No. 8 cemetery in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.