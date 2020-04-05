The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lyon County stayed relatively steady over the weekend.
After the county saw its largest jump of any single day, six, putting it at 23 on Friday Lyon County Public Health reported a single additional confirmed case over the weekend. That brought the total to 24, while the number of presumed positive cases remained the same at 5.
Of the 29 total cases, 20 are believed to be contracted by community spread and nine were in patients known to have traveled. Sixteen women have tested positive compared to 13 men.
The coronavirus is found most often in Lyon County in people ages 51-60, with eight such cases identified. There are six people in the 61-70 and 71-80 age groups, while five cases have now been reported among those ages 41-50. There is still one Lyon County patient with COVID-19 who is between 11-20 and three at 31-40.
In total, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported it had identified 747 cases statewide Sunday. Among those, there have been 183 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. So far, there have been 7,476 people who have tested negative within the state.
Lyon County Public Health releases its situation report at around 3 p.m. daily. The KDHE announces statewide numbers shortly before 1 p.m. every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.