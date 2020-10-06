Lyon County's new ballot drop boxes have now been installed and are ready for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.
County Clerk Tammy Vopat said the installation was completed by Lyon County Road and Bridge personnel Tuesday morning.
The boxes — which are secured to the ground and under surveillance — are in two locations. A walk-up ballot box is located underneath the canopy at the Lyon County Courthouse, 430 Commercial St. A second box is located next to the City of Emporia utility payment box in the parking lot on the 500 block of Mechanic Street, offering drive-thru convenience.
Vopat said voters who choose to use the drop boxes should feel confident knowing the boxes are secure and safe options for ensuring their ballots are counted. Ballots will be retrieved several times throughout the day, as well as over the weekends.
"They are bolted to the concrete and they will be under surveillance," she said.
Vopat said voters should be sure to carefully follow the directions on their advance ballots before turning it in.
The drop boxes will be open for ballots until the polls close at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Advance ballots may also be turned in at the Lyon County Courthouse during regular business hours prior to the election and at any polling location on election day.
There are also a few important dates coming up ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The first is the voter registration deadline, which is 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Voter registration can be completed online by visiting www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx, www.ksvotes.org, or in-person at the Lyon County Courthouse.
"The next day we are allowed by law to mail the ballots we have requests for so far," Vopat said. "That total is reaching 3,000 ballots — we are between 2,800 - 2,900 ballots that we will be putting in the mail next week."
Previously, the county's record for advance mail ballots had been in the 500 - 600 range, Vopat said. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted more interest in the voting option, with about 3,800 mail ballot requests coming in ahead of the August primary.
"It absolutely blew our previous records out of the water," Vopat said. "It was a huge increase, and we're expecting it to follow suit with the general election. So far, it is."
There are other options for advance voting.
Advance in-person voting begins 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Lyon County Courthouse. Regular hours for advance voting at the courthouse are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday Oct. 19 - 30 and 8 a.m. - noon Nov. 2.
Another in-person option will be held at the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds from Oct. 19 - 24. Voting at the Anderson Building will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday that week. On Wednesday, voting hours are extended from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The county will also once again offer a Saturday voting option from 8 a.m. - noon Oct. 24, at the Anderson Building.
Vopat said she was excited to offer more voting options this year and thanked both the county and city for their assistance.
"The units were installed by my road and bridge personnel, so I have to say thank you to them for taking care of that for me," she said. "I'd also like to thank the City of Emporia for allowing us to install another drop box with their utility payment boxes. It makes it very convenient for our voters who want to drive-thru and use that drop box."
For more information on the upcoming election and voting locations, visit www.lyoncounty.org and find the Elections tab.
