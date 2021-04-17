The Dynamic Discs Open — the world’s largest disc golf tournament for the past five years — is set to return to Emporia April 24 - May 2.
Formerly known as the Glass Blown Open and in existence since 2003, the event was canceled last year due to the onset of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the sport of disc golf exploded in popularity during the pandemic, bringing an increased level of anticipation for this year’s installment.
“I’d say that the disc golf community is absolutely thrilled to be able to come back to Emporia, Kan. for this year’s Dynamic Discs Open,” said Dynamic Discs founder, owner and CEO Jeremy Rusco. “We’ve got a lot of stuff planned for tournament week and we’ve got a lot of players coming in from pretty much all over the United States.”
Rusco said he expects about 1,500 players and an additional 1,000 staff, volunteers, spectators and family members to be in Emporia during that week, a number that is similar to what has been seen in previous years.
However, in 2021, international players and several American players who are still cautious about traveling will not be in attendance, meaning that the sudden growth in the sport has brought in enough new competitors to fill in the spots left vacant.
“In almost all the tournaments that are going on right now, they’re selling out quicker than they’ve been selling out before and tournaments are having to increase their participant numbers by increasing the number of courses that they have,” Rusco said.
The Dynamic Discs Open is actually more than 20 different disc golf tournaments to be played over the course of the week by people from any age, gender or skill level. The competitions will take place both in Emporia and the surrounding area, including Olpe, Elmdale, Cottonwood Falls and — for the first time this year — Council Grove.
“We’re pretty excited about adding a new course to the mix and excited to bring Council Grove into the mix,” Rusco said.
The event will provide a vital economic stimulus for the city of Emporia, particularly for those businesses that have struggled through the pandemic.
“It’s a pretty big boost to our local economy and I know that a lot of businesses are ready for the influx of business that they missed out on last year,” Rusco said.
Rusco said Emporia and the communities around it are a perfect host for the world’s largest disc golf event and that the players who travel here enjoy the small-town atmosphere.
“I think one of the favorite things for the competitors that come to town is that it seems like almost all the restaurant workers know that these are disc golfers that are in town,” Rusco said. “They ask them how their time in Emporia is, ask them how their round went, ask them so many different things that are specific to disc golf and that seems to really resonate well with the disc golf community and really makes them feel like they’re welcome and valued and appreciated. When most of these competitors go to larger disc golf communities, they definitely don’t receive that kind of treatment and they don’t feel like they’re part of the community.”
The Dynamic Discs Open isn’t just for disc golfers, though. In addition to the tournaments, the schedule of events includes live music, free bowling, a display at the Emporia Arts Center, several disc-dyeing classes, a panel of professional disc golfers, karaoke, a pool tournament, a bonfire, after-parties, a beer garden and a vendor village.
Perhaps the most popular event, the beer garden and vendor village are scheduled for 5 - 10 p.m. Friday, May 1 in the 600 - 900 blocks of Commercial Street. Dynamic Discs has worked in conjunction with Emporia Main Street to put on the event, which is open to the general public and free to enter.
“It’s a good opportunity to get people outside in a larger area where people can socially distance and have some fun and experience the world of disc golf,” said Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods.
Specific areas will be set up for eating and drinking, where masks will not be required. All other areas will require masks to be worn at all times.
Additionally, most activities will be held outside and the area has been expanded to four blocks instead of two in order to allow for social distancing, as Woods estimates that 1,500 people could be present at a given time.
“Most of what people will see this year are events that are physically larger with extra safety precautions just because we’ve seen lower numbers and we want to make sure that those numbers stay low from an infection standpoint, but we also want people to have fun and we’re excited to gear back up with some events and activities and show how we can conduct those safely,” Woods said.
Woods said that the beer garden and vendor village are very labor intensive and that Emporia Main Street is still looking for volunteers. Those who are interested in doing so should go to the Emporia Main Street website at emporiamainstreet.com.
As 2,500 people are expected to come to town for the Dynamic Discs Open, Woods urged Emporians to be accommodating throughout the week.
“We’d also like to encourage people just to be their friendly selves as disc golfers come into town,” he said. “We already have some disc golfers that are here but we have a lot of the disc golfers that appreciate the hometown sort of deal here. They love to see disc golf signs in people’s windows or in their front yards or at local businesses or on marquees. Anything that people can do to make our visitors feel welcome is greatly appreciated.”
A full listing of the week’s events can be found on the Dynamic Discs website at dynamicdiscsopen.com.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 1,500 in-person spectators will be allowed each day. For more information on how to obtain a spectator badge, go to dynamicdiscsopen.com/ddo-news/2021-ddo-spectator-badge.
The tournaments will be broadcast online and links to those broadcasts can be found on the Dynamic Discs Open website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.