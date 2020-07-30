Lyon County Public Health officials confirmed the 11th COVID-related death in the county, Thursday afternoon.
The patient was a white woman in her 80s, the latest related to two ongoing long term care clusters in Emporia.
Four people have died from COVID-19 since July 22.
Eleven new cases of the novel coronavirus were also reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 640. There are 559 recoveries listed.
Eight patients were listed as hospitalized. Newman Regional Health's COVID unit has an eight-patient capacity.
There are currently 69 active cases in Lyon County, including 34 related to long term care, two related to sports practices and games, and four related to private industry.
