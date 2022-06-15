A late-night fire in southeast Emporia killed a cat, but left no humans injured.
Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says his crew was called to 414 Wild Turkey Road about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. A home there had “heavy interior damage,” he reported.
Damage to the home is estimated at $30,000. Steinlage said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
It was the fire department's second house fire of the day. Trouble during the morning at 926 Lawrence Street left about $10,000 damage. Steinlage said the cause of that fire remains under investigation as well.
