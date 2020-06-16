The City of Emporia's 2020 Street Rehabilitation project is now underway.
The project began late last week and is anticipated to proceed throughout the summer months. Lane shifts, and brief closures should be expected and all traffic should proceed with caution while within the signed construction areas, according to a written release from the city.
The list of streets that will be affected are:
Antler Ridge, Deerbrook Lane (18th Avenue to 20th Avenue)
White Tail Lane
Caribou Lane
20th Avenue (Mt. Vernon Terrace to the 20th Avenue cul de sac west)
Mt. Vernon Terrace
21st Avenue
22nd Avenue
West View Terrace
West View Drive
West Ridge Drive
Arrowhead
Diane
De Lane
Darlene
12th Avenue (Whittier St. to Mary St.)
Burlingame Road (12th Avenue to Riley Avenue)
E. Clark Avenue (East St. to cul de sac)
East Logan Avenue (Weaver St to Rd M5)
South Avenue (Commercial to East St.) and Peter Pan Park parking lot (former tennis courts).
Please contact City of Emporia Engineering Department if you have any questions at 343-4260.
