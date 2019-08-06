Emergency crews from Emporia, Reading and Miller responded to an injury accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday evening.
At about 7:40 p.m., scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near the intersection of First Street and Franklin Street in Reading. Dispatch indicated the patient involved was awake, breathing and alert.
Responders on scene said the victim had suffered an injury to their hand.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.