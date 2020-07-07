A former Emporia High School social studies teacher charged with inappropriate sexual relations and sexual battery against six former students made his first appearance in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon.
Tyler J. Bosiljevac, 39, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on eight charges in late May. According to the official case report, the charges include two counts of Attempted Unlawful Voluntary Sexual Relations with a child under the age of 16, Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child between the ages of 14-16, Sexual Battery on a child over the age of 16 with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desires and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child between the ages of 14-16 in which Bosiljevac was said to have engaged in lewd fondling or touching.
As his original first appearance date was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday’s action was mainly procedural in nature. After waiving a reading of his charges, Bosiljevac was immediately assigned a preliminary hearing date of August 6. The appearance — set to begin at 1:30 p.m. before Judge W. Lee Fowler — is scheduled to last the balance of the day.
Initial investigations began in February after a student made complaints to an EHS staff member who then reported them to the Emporia Police Department. Bosiljevac’s contract with the school district was terminated by the USD 253 Board of Education later the same month during a closed executive session. Stated reasons for termination included “failure to demonstrate sound professional judgment” as well as several violations of board policy relating to sexual harassment and a failure to maintain “a positive and safe learning environment.”
At the time of his dismissal, Bosiljevac had been employed with the district for 14 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.