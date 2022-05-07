The Emporia community is invited to the May StoryWalk, featuring the children's picture book, "It Began With Lemonade."
The book is written by Gideon Sterer and illustrated by Lian Cho.
The StoryWalk will be available through the month of May in store windows on Commercial Street between 6th and 12th avenues. Look for all the sweet pages of the book by reading through the Storywalk beginning at Complete Works LLC.
The following businesses are participating in the walk:Complete Works LLC, Heartland Office Systems, Amanda’s Bakery and Café, Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., Dynamic Discs, Pete Euler - State Farm Insurance, Daylight Donuts, Radiance Salon, Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill, China Dragon, Sax Hair Care, Genesis Health Club, Smith Agency, Toso Family Eye Care, Eclectic Bikes, Granada Coffee Company, Emporia Main Street, Lyon County History Center, L & L Pets, and Graves Drug Store.
“The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.”
For more information, please visit emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page, or contact Executive Director Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
