Minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 3:35 p.m., Lyon County Sheriff's deputies, Lyon County EMS, and Hartford/Neosho Rapids first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Mechanic Street and Park Avenue in Hartford for reports of a two vehicle collision.
According to Deputy Chuck Moore, 44-year-old Elizabeth Smith of Hartford was traveling northbound on Mechanic Street, while 18-year-old Destiny Dischert, also of Hartford, was traveling eastbound on Park Avenue. The vehicles collided at the intersection.
Both drivers refused transport by ambulance after complaining of pain. Moore said Dischert was taken for treatment by personal vehicle. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.