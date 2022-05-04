More than $420,000 was raised during the United Way of the Flint Hills's United We Thrive campaign, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.
The $420,726 total benefits 23 community organizations and assists UWFH in improving lives within its core communities. The campaign was led by Mike Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County Schools.
Argabright said he was pleased with the fundraising amount during another challenging year.
"Adjusting from COVID — I was worried last fall — and then things kind of started picking up a little bit," he said. "I think it affected us probably more than I'll ever know, but overall, things picked up and went well."
Argabright said fundraising has been difficult in the COVID-19 era, which had forced usually large events to be scaled down, postponed or canceled altogether. Being able to get face-to-face with potential donors, he said, was an important aspect of fundraising.
"We've got to get back to that 'new normal' of what that looks like," he said. "There's a lot of fundraising in every community, and it's all important."
UWFH executive director Mickey Edwards said the success was based on commuity support.
"We are a community of individuals putting our resources together," she said. "Our job at the United Way is to identify local problems and find solutions to them, and we do that in so many ways through our corporate partners that help us, through our volunteers who help us with our allocations and in so many other ways, staff — we really are a force, really to be reckoned with."
Edwards said the organization has continued to identify those needs during the pandemic, while continuing to serve the community with its various programs.
Argabright said he believed the COVID-19 pandemic helped people focus on what is important.
"I think it did make people really zero in and focus on what is important right now, and what are their priorities with fundraising," he said. "So, we may have lost some, but we also gained some."
Aside from assisting its community partners, United Way runs a number of programs including running the 2-1-1 assistance line, offering prescription savings cards to under- and uninsured people within the community, as well as operating Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
"That's probably the most fun thing we do out of our office," she said. "We get to sign kids up and know that they're getting, from birth to [age 5], they're going to school with a library of 60 books."
Argabright said Dolly Parton's Imagination Library was one of the reasons he agreed to take on the role of campaign chair, though he appreciated the mission of the organization as a whole.
"The mission of the United Way fits my wheelhouse," he said. "The community, the education — those things that every community needs are fundamental for success in just being a healthy community. That's a hard one to say no to."
Another area of need identified in 2021 followed the dissolution of Plumb Place. Edwards said a steering committee was put together within days of the longtime shelter's closing.
Edwards said a board of directors has been identified and have been working closely to navigate the future of the Plumb Place agency to reestablish those services in the community. In the meantime, the Emergency Housing Project was established to help meet those needs.
"Those are the types of things that we do out of the United Way office that are so important," she said. "Obviously, it's super important to continue to support those agencies that are also boots on the ground — our community partners."
For more information about United Way of the Flint Hills and its community partners, visit www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org.
