A Colorado woman was arrested following a multi-county vehicle pursuit that ended in Ottawa, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
According to Sergeant Zachary Shafer, Lyon County deputies performed a traffic stop at mile marker 135 on Interstate 35 at 6:22 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were attempting to arrest the drive of a white Ford Expedition, when she resisted arrest and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Shafer said 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada led authorites on a pursuit through Coffey, Osage and Franklin counties. The pursuit ended at the Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa.
Shafer said Estrada was taken into custody by the Ottawa Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after a three-and-a-half hour stand off.
It was not immediately clear if the stand-off occurred at Love's or if it was the total time of the vehicle pursuit, or what sparked the arrest attempt in the first place.
Formal charges are pending through Franklin County, of Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, and other traffic charges. Charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office of Felony Flee and Elude and numerous traffic offenses.
Shafer said multiple agencies assisted during the stand-off, including Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County EMS, Franklin County SRT, Ottawa STAR Team, resources from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office including the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office SRT, Franklin County Communication Center, and the Lyon County Communication Center.
