District No. 3 commission candidate Jarom Smith stopped by The Emporia Gazette offices for a one-on-one conversation Thursday morning, sharing plans to utilize a touch of youthfulness as well as his experience as a business owner to better represent the residents of south Emporia and southern Lyon County.
After working in a range of industrial and automation maintenance jobs for several types of manufacturing and packing plants around the midwest, Smith — now 35 — graduated from Emporia State in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Now the owner of Justice Painting in Olpe, he still maintains an interest in the field and strongly believes in the value of communication between elected officials and their constituents.
“The original plan was to go to law school, but I became a painter instead,” Smith said. “Still, I’ve made a habit of keeping up with things going on politically at the local, state and national levels. At Emporia State, one of the biggest things I learned was that the only way to change things in your community is to be involved … My wife and I bought a house in Olpe last November, and I didn’t really have any plans to run for office at the time, but then it came to our attention that a seat was opening in our district. We thought about it and prayed about it and felt like it was the right thing to do.”
A conservative Republican, Smith said one of his main focuses if elected would be managing and promoting a budget that works best for the county and its citizens, promoting opportunity for new businesses and the development of agriculture. Currently, he is of the opinion that Lyon County’s budget is growing at an unsustainable rate, but does maintain hope that the situation can be turned around if it is quickly and properly addressed.
“I think that our budget is growing faster than the county,” Smith said. “There are a lot of great things the county uses taxpayer money to promote and get done — and I’d like to continue to do as many of those as possible — but when taxpayers are paying more than they can afford, I don’t think that really helps anybody.
“I feel I could help out that situation a bit with my business acumen. I run a pretty efficient business in my opinion, and it’s debt-free. So, I might bring a different type of perspective or a different eye to things.”
Another of Smith’s main focuses for the position is maintaining a sense of accessibility in order to gain a better understanding of the true wants and needs of those residing in his district. If elected, he would float several options for promoting communication, including changing or alternating regular commission meeting times and dates as well as extending time for public comment.
“I’m a very accessible person,” Smith said. “Since I’ve announced I was running, I’ve tried to talk to anyone that wants to ask questions or has concerns they want to address. I’ve had people call me after 10 at night to talk about my candidacy, and I hop out of bed to talk to them. That’s the attitude I would like to take into the position or see more of in our current commissioners. I don’t think any of them currently use social media much, if at all, which would be another thing I would change. I think it’s a good way to voice my views on topics and get opinions from others invested in the community.
“People should know that I’m not planning on taking things safe. I don’t plan to adopt this attitude of, ‘Oh, I’m going to be reelected so I’m just going to brush issues off for a later time.’ I’m going to do what I think is the right thing for the county and for my constituents each and every time, even if it means I don’t make friends or don’t get votes.”
Besides talking policy Thursday, Smith also took time to address recent social media posts made by members of local chat groups questioning his fitness for the position. While he said he regretted past mistakes, Smith also said they wouldn’t be something he would shy away from, choosing to learn from the experiences rather than being ashamed by them.
“I’m not scared to say that I’m a recovering addict, and that I’m still working to better myself,” Smith said. “I’m a normal person just like everyone else, and that means making mistakes from time to time. I actually think my past is an asset and not a liability for me … I hope that people can look past the mistakes I’ve made and know that I can be and want to be a better person for my family and for this community.”
For more on Smith’s campaign, visit www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_cec8eefa-c9f0-11ea-936e-ebea5ed339f9.html. Smith can also be contacted at 620-757-2343 or online at jaromsmithforlyoncounty@gmail.com and www.facebook.com/jsmithlyco.
