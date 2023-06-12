Lesta Arlone Soderstrom died Monday, January 9, 2023, at home in Louisville, Kentucky. She was 99.
She worked as a Teletype operator for the Santa Fe Railroad and in the Emporia City Clerk’s Office in the Water Department.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia. The family has the arrangements.
