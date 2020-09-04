Topeka-Hayden’s buses may have arrived to Emporia late, but its offense was right on time Friday night.
After an overheated bus delayed kickoff, the Wildcats pounced on the Spartans, relying on their Wing-T offense and the two-headed monster of Desmond Purnell and Will DeVader to hand Emporia a 47-7 loss to open the season. Spartans running back Camden Kirmer, a breakout star in 2019, rushed for more than 100 yards on the night, eluding defenders and playing a role in the passing game, but Emporia struggled under the crush of an overwhelming Hayden defense from the very start and was kept out of the end zone until the contest’s closing seconds.
The Spartans are now 0-1.
“Hayden is exactly the team we thought they were and they’re probably better than we thought they were,” head coach Corby Milleson said. “I’ll be surprised if they don’t win 3A this year.”
Returning only three starters from a year ago, Milleson’s young offense was dealt an additional blow earlier this week when quarterback Cam Geitz suffered an injured hip flexor, which kept the junior out of Friday night’s game and sent Emporia’s offense into flux just days before its opener. Without Geitz, Emporia’s youth showed early.
On just the third play from scrimmage, an errant pass by freshman quarterback Cale Milleson landed in the arms of Hayden’s Purnell and the senior defensive back returned the ball for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish just 90 seconds after kickoff. Senior Ethan Garate blocked the ensuing extra point attempt. Hayden never looked back.
The first quarter scoring continued for the Wildcats as the Spartans offense stalled early on.
DeVader, the 5-foot-11, 195 pound fullback, extended the Wildcats’ lead with a four-yard touchdown run on Hayden’s first offensive possession, and after Emporia turned the ball over on downs in its own half, Purnell picked up a rushing touchdown of his own on a 27-yard score. A minute later, after Milleson’s second interception of the night, DeVader plunged in once again and Hayden led 28-0 just six minutes into the action.
DeVader went on to add a third rushing touchdown and Purnell’s touchdown receptions of 53 and 51-yards gave the pair a combined seven touchdowns on the night. Together, they formed an offensive duo Emporia simply couldn’t contain.
“Those guys are incredibly hard to stop,” Milleson said. “They’ve grown up and matured into some serious football players. They’re bigger than our offensive lineman.”
Despite a sputtering offense, the Spartans were not without opportunities in the first half. With 1:44 left in the first quarter, senior Skyler Higgins jumped on a muffed punt and recovered the ball in Hayden territory. Minutes later, Garate picked up a botched handoff. And with four minutes left in the first half, junior defensive back Kaden Woydziak intercepted a pass from Hayden’s Johnny Holloway.
Each time, Emporia failed to capitalize, unable to move the ball, and the Wildcats entered halftime with a 34-0 lead. Execution, for this young offense, was lacking.
It was more of the same in the second half as DeVader recorded his third touchdown on a 47-yard run straight through Emporia’s defense on the opening drive after the break. Purnell’s 51-yard touchdown pass followed soon after and Hayden headed into the fourth quarter with a 47-0 lead.
The lone bright spot for Emporia was Kirmer's performance in the season debut. Among the few returners Milleson has to count on, Kirmer showed up, serving as a catalyst as a runner and pass catcher, racking more than 100 yards on the ground. The senior playmaker didn’t find the end zone, but his 33-yard run late in the fourth quarter was instrumental in setting up Bobby Trujillo’s 1-yard score with 20 seconds left in the game.
While the rest of Emporia's young offense continues to settle in, it’s going to rely heavily on Kirmer to carry the load, and the senior playmakers appears ready to handle it.
“We’re going to get the ball in his hands more,” Milleson said. “Camden is our fastest kid, bar none. He brings it every time.”
Shorthanded, untested and physically overmatched, the Spartans were trounced in their 2020 debut. But Kirmer’s effort and the steady improvement the offense showed in the second half have Milleson optimistic. On his hands is a young team with room for growth, and that’s what Milleson is hoping to see in the coming weeks.
“They’ve had a steep learning curve this fall,” Milleson said. “But there were bright spots tonight we’re going to build on.”
The Spartans will return to the field when they travel to Atchison on Sept. 11.
