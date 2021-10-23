Special to The Gazette
ESB Financial, a community driven bank serving Kansans since 1901, is proud to announce and welcome Kandace Wakeman as the new Marketing Officer.
As Karen Sommers prepares for retirement after 20 years at ESB Financial, Wakeman takes on this new role with more than five years of marketing experience. She previously was the social media manager at Emporia State University before coming to ESB in July of 2021. Wakeman also is the owner/photographer of Kandace Griffin Photography.
“I am honored to be a part of such an innovative group of people. Since starting in July, I have enjoyed my time learning about ESB and working with so many great people,” Wakeman said. “Great things are happening at ESB and I can’t wait to continue to learn and grow in this new role.”
Wakeman received a bachelor of science in animal science with a communication emphasis and an agribusiness and leadership minor from Kansas State University in 2018. During her time at Kansas State, she was the interim editor at the Chase County Leader-News, a role she held after graduating from Chase County Jr./Sr. High School.
Wakeman also held several different internships while in college including a From the Land of Kansas marketing intern with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and a communications intern at MKC focusing on brand awareness and recruitment.
“ESB Financial is proud to have Kandace Wakeman join Team ESB,” said ESB director Karen Sommers. “Her expertise in photography, social media, data analytics and videography are qualifications to grow our home-owned bank for the future. We will be able to expand our financial education digitally through our website, social media and blogs.”
ESB Financial has been serving the banking needs of Kansans since 1887. They are proud to be a family-owned bank that has a tradition of helping family, friends and neighbors through four generations. ESB vision is to help every client achieve their dreams.
