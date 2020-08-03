Emporians looking for a way to refresh and rejuvenate their skin will no longer have to travel out of town. A full medical spa that offers treatments that target specific changes in skin is now open in Emporia.
Skin Studio, located on 710 Commercial St., officially opened Friday.
“I’ve practiced in dermatology for four years," said Lindsey Ratcliff, owner and dermatology nurse practitioner of Skin Studio. "I was a nurse practitioner. You’re getting medical guidance at the same time.”
Ratcliff has been working toward a goal to open Skin Studio for quite awhile and she said she is excited to offer solutions and guidance to people's skin concerns. She began the process of planning for her business during the stay-at-home order earlier this spring, working closely with the Small Business Association and Emporia Main Street step-by-step.
Ratcliff also works with Dr. Aaron Watters, the Medical Director of Skin Studio. Watters is also employed at Newman Regional Healthcare. Together, they work to bring both of their medical opinions while having a familiar and local face, she said.
“We’re looking for not just that great experience and relaxation but to also truly make changes in people's skin long-term,” she said.
At Skin Studio, they will address fine lines, wrinkles, pigment spots, redness and acne. They also have a variety of medical-based treatments which includes Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling, laser treatments and laser hair reduction. In addition to helping you get healthy skin, they also do lash extensions.
One of the most popular treatments Ratcliff has seen is the HydraFacial treatment — a medical-based treatment that cleanses, extracts and hydrates skin while removing dead skin cells.
“This week and next week I’m offering anyone who books a HydraFacial, I will do a free and complimentary dermaplane treatment,” Ratcliff said.
The dermaplane treatment uses a surgical blade to glide over the skin, exfoliates the skin, removes the fine vellus hair to unveil fabulous glow, she said.
Ratcliff is consistently staying up on latest conferences and newest cutting edge treatments to provide high quality skin services that you would often find in a bigger city, here in Emporia.
“My goal when I bring in a treatment is we’re gonna get natural looking results, but also safety is one of the most important things I look at,” she said. “So, I continue to research and see what’s the best out there."
While staff are fully-masked, clients can choose whether or not to wear them. Masks are a recommendation, Ratcliff said, because it can be difficult to complete a facial treatment otherwise.
“Our scheduling is such that I try to make sure that I only have one client in at a time,” she said. “So, we’re not crossing the hallway and it gives me plenty of time to completely disinfect the rooms, front desk and front area in between clients.”
Ratcliff is excited to launch their new website soon — www.skinstudioemporia.com — which will be another way to schedule appointments and see what services they have to offer.
Until then, clients can schedule appointments by phone or on their Facebook page.
“I am just so excited to get to bring these services that I think people usually think of larger cities that have what they’re looking for,” Ratcliff expressed. “I’m so excited to offer them here A) for people who maybe have never heard of them or B) for people who are currently traveling out of town to give them a local option to seek those services.”
Ratcliff said Skin Studio also offers subscription plans where people can credit their account in a single service and have a recurring charge for that service. She offers that service mainly to the HydraFacial treatment due to its popularity.
She hopes that the business will continue to grow so they can have multiple staff to offer multiple services.
Skin Studio is open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday. Call 620-208-7546 or visit @skinstudioemporia to schedule an appointment.
