FHTC will hold its third annual culinary competition, The Cut, on Oct. 18, where four senior Hospitality/Culinary Arts students will battle for the chance to be the 2019 FHTC Cut Champion.
The Cut Watch Party will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. in the FHTC Trusler Foundation Conference Center on FHTC’s main campus. Students from the Interactive Multimedia Design program will be filming and producing the event that will be live streamed into the Conference Center for the watch party.
Competing HCA students are Drew Bonnet, Cash Baker, Isaiah Shaver and Keyghan Reed. The IMD student film crew includes Noah Lozano, Anyssa Hammond, Isaac Cushenbery, Cody Cannon, Christien McDaniel, Alicia Gross, Pedro Lopez, Christian Orellana, Monica Lucena, Dylan Hienittz
Production support will be provided by IMD Instructor Casey Wilson.
The watch party will feature light hors d’oeuvres created by HCA students.
Not only will attendees be able to watch the action from the kitchen via live stream, the actual judging for each round will be held in the Conference Center. Janel Wiederholt will be the guest judge with Chef CJ Adkins, Corporate Chef and Center of the Plate Specialist for Evco Wholesale Foods, and Chef Gus Bays, Chef/Owner of Radius Brewing Co., as celebrity judges. Chuck Samples, KVOE news director, will once again serve as emcee of the live event.
Tickets to the watch party are $15 for individuals and $25 per couple and tickets are limited. Reservations can be made now by contacting the FHTC Foundation at 620-341-1380 or emailing caporter@fhtc.edu.
