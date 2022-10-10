Special to the Gazette
Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Laura Miser to fill the 5th Judicial District vacancy following the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
“Laura Miser has a history of public service in Lyon County as Assistant County Attorney and as a city prosecutor in Emporia,” Kelly said in a statement Monday. “I know she will use her unique perspective and diverse legal experience to continue to serve the community as a Judge for the 5th Judicial District.”
Miser is the Assistant County Attorney for Lyon County. She is active in the legal community with memberships in the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and the Lyon/Chase County Bar Association. Miser earned her juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
“Judicial rulings should be well reasoned, fair, and impartial,” Miser said. “I am honored by the opportunity to continue to serve my community with fairness and diligence as a judge of the 5th Judicial District.”
District court judges in the 5th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.
The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Jeremy Dorsey and Magistrate Doug Jones.
