Lee Hoskins of Emporia died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Sunflower Care Home in Emporia. He was 92.
Lee was born on October 5, 1928 in Stanberry Missouri the son of Robert Dee and Ida Lee Kier Hoskins. He married Louise Jane Bowen on July 18, 1947 in Emporia, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Louise Jane Hoskins of the home; daughter, Christie L. Supakit and son-in-law, Suta Supakit, of Raymore, Missouri; son, Robert C. Hoskins of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandchildren, Katrina Supakit Garrard, Alexandra Hoskins Wilmot, Connor Hoskins and Ian Hoskins; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Hoskins-Hynek; and sister, Linda S. Guerrant of Cadiz, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Diana Hoskins; grandson, Tristan K. Hoskins; brothers, Robert and Tommie Hoskins; and a sister, Virginia Lippincott.
Lee served in the United States Army for over 26 years, retiring as Lt. Colonel working in Army Intelligence. Over those years he was stationed in Fort Chaffee, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Kitzingen am Main, West Germany, Fort Holabird, Maryland, Chicago, Illinois, The Presidio of Monterey, Monterey, California, Fort Holabird, Baltimore, Maryland, Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, Alaska, Vietnam, USMLM Berlin/Postdam, Germany, Manila, Philippines, and retiring on February 29, 1976 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. After retirement from the Army, Lee went to work for the US Trust Territories as Chief of the Micronesia Bureau of Investigations. Upon returning to the United States, he went to work at Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs. Lee was also a Methodist lay minister. He was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion, and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Lee was a lay minister at Grace United Methodist Church and other Kansas community churches, and was a member of Outlook Club, and the Kiwanis Club of Emporia.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday afternoon at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan, Kansas. Memorial contributions to Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia Friends of the Zoo, or the All Veterans’ Memorial may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
