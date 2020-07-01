City commissioners approved a range of ordinances surrounding roads and city-owned buildings during a brief action session Wednesday afternoon.
Road matters were separated into two separate issues as commissioners first voted to designate several roadways as “main trafficways” and “main trafficway connections” before agreeing on another ordinance authorizing the use of general obligation bonds for their approval. City Manager Mark McAnarney said the ordinances will soon aid in several local construction projects, some of which have been pending for an extended period of time.
“In order for the city to use general obligation bonds to repair and/or improve streets in the city, they have to be properly designated ...” McAnarney said. “We worked with bound counsel over the years to designate a lot of connectors and main traffic ways. We put them all in one ordinance so we can refer back to them and have them in one place … The talk over the years has been on four projects: 30th Avenue from Crestview Drive to Prairie Street, Funston Street from 6th Avenue to 5th Avenue, 5th Avenue from Funston Street to Sunnyslope and fixing up Soden Road that goes to the back side of the zoo from South Exchange.”
The approximate cost of the projects is expected to run about $1.3 million in total. Currently, there is no timeframe for their completion.
In other business Wednesday, commissioners approved an ordinance authorizing the use of general obligation bonds in the amount of $1.1 million for improvements to several buildings owned by the City of Emporia.
“At our study session last week, the city commission recommended that we put the projects together to do them one at a time over the next three to four years,” McAnarney said. “There are multiple reasons for that, one being that when construction costs go up two to four percent a year … we can borrow at about 1.9 percent and get some discounts if we do them all at the same time. These will be projects at the Virgil [Basgall] Public Works Center and a couple separate projects to repair the hangers at the airport.”
During the meeting, city commissioners also:
^ Approved an ordinance and application for a parcel of land north of 1200 Whittier Place Lane, changing its designation from commercial zoning to high-density residential zoning in order to promote further development. The land is currently a vacant lot.
^ Approved an ordinance declaring July as Lunch Across Kansas Month
