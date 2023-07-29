The Rosean Social Club, which began as a support club for the Rosean School, is still in existence 70 years after the school itself was disbanded.
At one time, nearly all rural schools in the county had social clubs that welcomed new residents, cleaned the school, and maintained the building and grounds, but today Rosean Social Club may be one of the few such clubs that remain active.
The Rosean club began in 1903 as a missionary society for the church school that met in their building on Sundays. Many rural schools had such Sunday schools since travel to distant churches was difficult. But by 1913 the club seemed to have morphed into a community support club keeping minutes and treasurer’s records of the activities of the Rosean group.
During World War I, the Rosean club along with the Maxson club, the Bethel/Central club, the Dow Valley club, and others merged into Red Cross groups that met together to roll bandages and educate on how to support the war effort. These club names reveal how prevalent the local clubs were centering around their schools.
Following the war, the various school social clubs became interested in what other school clubs were doing and began meeting in in concert once or twice a year as the Lyon County Association of Rural Clubs. The first meeting drew over 90 members and guests, and by 1923 about 400 club members were present at the sixth annual meeting held at Soden’s Grove. At one time 23 rural clubs belonged to the county club with Rosean being among the initial organizing clubs.
By 1924, some names begin to appear that are still names found on the rolls of today’s Rosean club: the Karrs, the Boyces, and the Fehrs. The clubs seemed to have been very successful in welcoming new families to their schools and clubs. Kathleen Karr once explained the frequent turnover in names of new residents. If families did not own their farms, they were renters, and every March 1st families might move. They might find a better place to rent, or the owner might have found another family that he preferred to have on his land. She said that a constant stream of traffic would pass by her place on that day with trucks and wagons loaded with all of the family possessions — even their rolled up linoleum!
February was known as a good month for weddings, so that new couples could begin their lives at their new farm. And the social clubs met and welcomed the new residents to the community.
The Rosean club, like most of the rural clubs, served at farm sales to make money. They supported various projects like buying books for their school. They served oyster suppers for families on the rural routes in their neighborhoods, and they hosted showers for weddings and new babies. They quilted and embroidered and shared crafts and favorite flowers and plants for their gardens. Every year they celebrate Mothers Day, an August ice cream social, Thanksgiving, and Christmas with the whole family often attending.
Although the actual donor of the land for the Rosean school was Carl Scheel who saw the need for a school in their area back in 1865, the school was actually named after the Rosean family who owned land farther south of the school. Unlike most country schools, Rosean also had a cemetery for local residents. Perhaps because Fremont Township had no town within its boundaries, Rosean saw the need for a cemetery, too.
The Rosean Social Club continues to meet every month, taking minutes and keeping scrapbooks of their fun activities, their kids’ accomplishments and awards, sales, weddings, and funerals. Their commitment to their community and their regard for each other is a testament to the worth of their locality. Congratulations to the Rosean Social Club on its 120th anniversary!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.