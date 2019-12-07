Shirley Ann Stout, a devoted wife and mother, died peacefully in her home in Denver, CO on November 20, 2019 at the age of 83.
Shirley Ann Stout was born in 1936 to James and Katherine Allen of Americus, KS. She graduated from Americus High School in 1954, after which she worked 20 years for the Federal Civil Service. Her Federal Civil Service work included Topeka Air Force Depot, Olmsted Air Force Depot in Pennsylvania, and the Army Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs, CO. In 1965 she married her best friend, partner and soul mate, William Stout. They moved to the Denver Area in 1973, where they started a new life and family. In 1993 she was successful in obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration Management from Regis University in Denver, CO, all the while enjoying her family. She enjoyed music especially playing the piano, organ, and singing in the church choir. In retirement, her passion became playing golf in which she became a very accomplished player and occasional tournament winner.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William E. Stout; her only son, Douglas W. Stout, her daughter-in-law, Misty R Stout. In addition to her immediate family she is also survived by her two sisters, their husbands, their children and their children’s families, Faye Darlene Portnow, Dr. Stanley Portnow, their daughters, Beth, Jana, and Kara; Karen Jean Karr and Michael E. Karr, their sons, David, Jeff, Brad, and Greg.
Visitation will be held at the Olinger Hampden Mortuary, Denver, CO from 6:00-9:00 PM Monday, December, 9. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM December 10 at the Risen Christ Catholic Church in Denver, CO. Burial at the Olinger Hampden Cemetery. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.
