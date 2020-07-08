Emporia City Commissioners started further discussions on the 2021 budget during a study session Wednesday afternoon.
Vice-Mayor Rob Gilligan said that while the 2021 budget looks relatively consistent so far, the ever-changing novel coronavirus pandemic means commissioners will need to remain cautious and conservative as they plan for future expenses.
"Obviously there's not a lot of enhancements and improvements that we are planning to make right now," he said. "We will possibly have a discussion of hiring on a public information officer, which I think is great. I think that's one of our weaknesses right now is communication and making sure everybody knows what the city is doing."
Long-term, Gilligan said some of the concerns revolve around the city's five-year budget and projections.
"Being conservative on our estimates of revenue projections and what the potential impacts of the pandemic could be on long-term revenues on the city could be is really important," he said. "Everything's going in a different direction. We are going to have some pretty specific conversations."
Commissioners began some of those conversations Wednesday, looking at possible utility rate increases for water, sewer and solid waste removal services. The city had built in incremental increases to offset improvement costs to the city's wastewater treatment plant which was completed last year.
Residents saw a 5 percent increase in water service, 10 percent increase for sewer and 0 percent increase for polycart trash service in 2020 — a total that amounted to about a 6 percent increase — or about $12 more per year for the average household.
Finance Director Janet Harrouff proposed moving funds around in lieu of a municipal utility increase for 2021, but Commissioner Jon Geitz said he would pushback against that.
"I understand the rationale but I don't think that Evergy or Kansas Gas or CableOne or ValuNet have announced they're doing no increases," he said.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman said she could "absolutely not" get on board with a residential water increase.
Commissioner Becky Smith noted that there were cities in western Kansas that were doing 10 - 15% rate increases on utilities — without treating the water as well as Emporia.
Gilligan said he believed the city may have "maxed out" the available revenue and the city would have to create a better long-term plan for future improvements and payments that may not involve continual rate increases.
"There's an affordability factor that we need to keep focused on long-term," he said. "This is a long process that will take us all the way into August."
