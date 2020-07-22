A local resurgence of COVID-19 has brought a slew of questions from members of the community regarding the accuracy and reliability of the tests.
On Tuesday, Lyon County Public Health reported six new positives and three new recoveries for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 576 overall infections since March. To date, there have been 514 recoveries and seven deaths.
One patient remains hospitalized.
The Emporia Gazette spoke with Newman Regional Health Microbiology Supervisor Emily Forbeck and Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch about the testing process and quality controls used to ensure accurate results.
Forbeck said the hospital’s in-house laboratory has used BioFire Diagnostic units to test for a wide array of infectious diseases and pathogens over the last several years. Now, the hospital’s units can also detect COVID-19 after validating six positive and negative tests to make sure the units were working correctly.
“We ran quality control on the panel and then we had to make sure our transport media didn’t have trace residue from different types of organisms,” she said. “Our samples are not going to show up positive — unless it comes from the patient.”
Knobloch said all reusable materials and equipment are sterilized with bleach, which dissolves the SARS-CoV-2 DNA. In addition, the nasopharyngeal swabs used to collect samples for testing are also sterile.
After a swab has been used, it is placed inside of a vial and sealed. That vial is then sealed inside of a plastic bag. If a test is sent to a private lab, those samples are double-bagged for an extra layer of security.
When it comes to COVID, Knobloch said the lab has sent its findings off to a reference lab for verification on several occasions.
“We have sent negative samples off just to confirm that a reference lab also get a negative result,” Knobloch said. “The lab is doing all that it can to ensure its results are accurate.”
There are other quality controls in place as well. Three times a year, Newman Regional Health’s lab receives five unknown samples from a third party company that the lab must run and report results back on.
“They grade us as to whether or not our test results are accurate,” she said. “We have to score at least an 80% or we lose the ability to run that test. The lab industry is highly regulated. It’s one of the most highly regulated industries within health care.”
Knobloch said questions regarding differences between numbers reported by Lyon County Public Health and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are the result of the state’s dual-reporting system. That means the state verifies data from infection preventionists and non-KHEL facilities — resulting in about a 5-day lag in most cases.
Only test-verified positives are reported to the state.
In some cases, patients getting tested for COVID-19 can be tested for 22 other infections with similar symptoms — such as rhinoviruses, enteroviruses and adenoviruses — at the same time.
A strep antigen test requires a separate swab.
“When we test in-house, there’s a panel that can be tested depending on what the doctor orders,” Knobloch said. “It’s a little complicated, but we can do a surveillance of what is circulating in the community.”
The most common non-COVID infections that local patients have pulled positive for have been rhinoviruses (the common cold) and enteroviruses. A lower percentage have pulled positive for adenoviruses, and a smaller population have pulled results for other infections.
Knobloch and Forbeck said, as the community begins moving into flu season, it’s important to have a strong handle on strategies to prevent COVID-19. With the pandemic coming into the area at the tail-end of flu season, Knobloch said health care providers have a general idea of how COVID compounds with other infections in the body.
“We don’t have a lot of experience with co-infection, but we do know that influenza can lead to secondary bacterial pneumonia and other complications, because it weakens the immune system,” Knobloch said. “We know COVID weakens the immune system. Anytime the body is having to fight in two directions, it does make the recovery longer and harder.”
Forbeck said being mindful of social distancing guidelines, wearing face coverings in public spaces and washing your hands often were great preventative measures against COVID, influenza and other viruses.
“By stopping the spread of the virus, we can stop some of the stress and mental anguish of this unknown COVID disease,” Knobloch said.
