Shawnamarie Mollett, a ninth grader at Northern Heights High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, according to a written release.
The Congress will be held June 21-23, 2023 at the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus, just outside Boston.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Mollett’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scienists. Mollett was chosen to represent NHHS based on her “academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.”
Mollett will be joined by students from across the country to hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Sciences recipients discuss leading medical research, as well as receive advice rom Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school. She will also “witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.”
“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” the release said. “Focused, bright and determined students like Shawnamarie Mollett are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”
