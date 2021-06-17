The Lyon County Fair is officially a go this year with a full schedule of events.
Set for Aug. 5 - 14, the fair will see the return of the carnival, 4-H shows and exhibits and popular grandstand events.
“We will be back to normal with events and grandstand events,” said Lyon County Fair Board vice president Jeremiah Corpening. “Last year we did the 4-H side of it, but the Anderson Building will be full of people’s projects and the animals will be back.”
Vendors will be set up in the Bowyer Community Building, meaning the 2021 Lyon County Fair will encompass all of the fairgrounds.
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all but the 4-H shows in 2020 — which were not open to the public — Corpening said it was exciting to be able to welcome people back to the fairgrounds this year.
“We’re excited to have everybody back out there,” he said. “There’s the new walking trail out there and we’ve done a lot of improvements. There’s a new fence. We’ve really done a lot of improvements over the two years that nobody’s got to see because we’ve been closed down.”
Corpening said the grandstand events include the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Mutton Bustin’ and Buck Rumble and Roll starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, the free 4-H Rodeo at 6 p.m. Aug. 11, the Antique Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and the Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Aug. 13.
The big event of the year is the Demolition Derby, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 14.
“That’s the big moneymaker for us,” Corpening said. “We get a big turnout from the community for that one. We’re kind of back to the same schedule, especially for the last Friday and Saturday night with the Truck and Tractor Pull and the Demolition Derby.”
One big difference this year is the absence of a concert, which Corpening said was the result of the fair board not knowing what things would look like when planning for the fair began.
“We were still kind of locked down a month ago, so planning for a concert that far out just wasn’t going to work this year,” he said, adding that the fair board is discussing bringing the concert back for 2022.
Corpening hopes the community comes out to enjoy the fair. Grandstand event tickets are available for $10 adults and $2 for kids ages 12 and under from any 4-H member in advance. Prices go up to $15 for adults at the gate.
The Anderson Building will be open for public viewing from noon - 9 p.m. Aug. 6, and 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Aug. 7 - Aug. 9.
Commercial Exhibits in the Bowyer Building are opening 5:30 - 9 p.m. Aug. 6 - Aug. 9.
“I’ll just be excited to see the hustle and bustle out and everybody there again,” Corpening said.
A full schedule of events can be found online at https://www.lyoncountyfairks.org. Follow @LyonCountyFairBoard on Facebook for moreupdates.
