Lyon County Public Health officials reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus in its first new batch of numbers since Friday, Monday afternoon.
Ten new recoveries were also reported, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 86. To date, there have been 676 cases, including 576 recoveries and 13 deaths.
Eleven local patients are listed as inpatient.
The numbers include a reopening of a cluster in the corrections sector with two active cases out of nine total cases. Long term care facilities continue to have two ongoing clusters with 55 active cases out of 90 reported cases and six deaths reported after two additional deaths had been reported Monday.
The meatpacking industry has seen 197 total cases, with two cases currently active. Four deaths have been reported. Three active clusters are listed for private industries, totaling 144 cases overall. Seven active cases and one death are associated with those clusters.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday that the state had another 1,064 cases since Friday, up 3.8% to 28,876. The department also reported another seven COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 365 for the pandemic.
Kansas has seen its rolling seven-day average for new cases a day drop since peaking at a pandemic-high of an average of 479 cases for the seven days ending July 17. The figure for the seven days ending Monday was 386, or 19.4% lower, though it was about the same for the seven days ending Friday.
But the overall rate of positive tests results has been increasing after bottoming out at 8% in late June and standing at 8.3% on July 3. The rate of positive tests for the pandemic was 9.6% as of Monday, according to state health department data.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Kansas rose during over two weeks from 10.6% on July 19 to 18.6% on Sunday, according to data compiled by the volunteer COVID Tracking Project.
(2) comments
Wow, 32! I'm beginning to wonder if covid-19 is just the common cold.
This is so out of control. Young people ignoring guidelines taking it to nursing factories and now detention center. .
