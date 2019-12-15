Due to current weather conditions and the possibility of more snowfall, USD 253 Emporia Public Schools will be closed Monday.
All PreK-12 classes and activities for Monday are cancelled or postponed.
Gary Lukert said:
Aim_High said:
Gary Lukert said:
WELL 66 Million hated TRUMP More! Hillary is the Choice of the people! Hillary Beat Trump!!!!!
Gary Lukert said:
Gary Lukert said:
Kansasforever said:
Once again, nothing is going to happen to trump. Let him resolve the trade issues so free markets can run before dens try to screw it up!
Gary Lukert said:
Justice81 said:
aulani said:
Oh, what a beautiful story. I love cats.
aulani said:
Oh my. I don't think those big city models have a farmer's tan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.