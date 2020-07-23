Lyon County Public Health was reporting three active clusters of COVID-19, Thursday, including two related to long-term care facilities, as local infections continue to rise.
Health officials recorded seven new positives on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 65. Overall, Lyon County has reported 594 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 520 recoveries and eight deaths.
One local patient remains hospitalized.
On Monday, 17 infections were reported at Flint Hills Care Center — a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located at 1620 Wheeler St. At the time, 12 residents and six staff members had tested positive, but care center staff said residents were asymptomatic.
On Wednesday, health officials reported the county's eighth COVID-related death. The woman, a white woman in her 90s, was reportedly in the care of the Flint Hills Care Center.
A second active long-term care facility cluster was identified at Holiday Resort, Wednesday. Two employees have tested positive for the disease.
To date, 34 total cases have been attributed to clusters at long-term care facilities in the county.
Another active cluster involving five active cases and 133 total infections is related to private industry.
