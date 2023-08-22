The Leadership Emporia Academy announced Tuesday the 36th Class of Leadership Emporia, following a review of applications for the prestigious program.
This year’s class participants and their places of business are:
- Jaffar Agha, Emporia Police Department
- Drucilla Antony, Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness
- Dominic Crook, Norfolk Iron & Metal
- Lynn Cunningham, RE/MAX EK Real Estate
- Braden Damman, Vektek
- Maya Eidman, Agler & Gaeddert
- Briana Gould, Wright CPA Group
- Mylie Hadden, The Salvation Army
- Audriaunna Kirk, Lyon County Sheriff's Office
- Kaylene Leek, Newman Regional Health
- Nikki Metz, Community National Bank
- Molly Mills, Century Business Technologies
- Diana Montalvo, Coldwell Banker
- Ryan Muhlig, USD 252 Superintendent
- Nathan Rankin, Lyon County Sheriff's Office
- Michaela Read, ESU - Union Services
- Viridiana Reyes Coria, Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness
- Nichole Schlesener, Lyon County Emergency Management
- Kiersten Smith, Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness
- Jesse Taylor, Emporia Fire Department
- Cassie Thompson, Lyon County State Bank
- Allyson Vandiver, SOS Inc
- Tayler Wash, City of Emporia
- Refaiya Zaman, ESU - School of Business
The class begins with an oppening retreat from Sept. 21 - 22 in the ValuNet FIBER Smart Room at the Trusler Business Center. Additional sessions will be held Oct. 5 and 19 and Nov. 2, 16 and 30. The class will celebrate the completion of the program with a luncheon on Friday, Dec. 8.
Leadership Emporia Academy program allows participants to explore skills and techniques to work with others, across factions, to create an environment for the better; ways of engaging the unusual voices that are often not heard. Participants are challenged to ask and answer tough questions about themselves and our communities. Leadership Emporia Academy provides learning through powerful experiences that provide conceptual frameworks, skills, tools, and ways of being consistent with a more purposeful and collaborative leadership approach.
