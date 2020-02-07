Steven Marvin Klumpe of Amarillo, Texas died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home. He was 57.
Steven was born on May 19, 1962 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Marvin E. and Sylvia S. Lantz Klumpe.
He is survived by: son, Austin Klumpe (Elise) of Overland Park; father, Marvin E. Klumpe of Madison; brothers, Daryl E. Klumpe (Bonnie) of Emporia, and Michael J. Klumpe (Cindy) of Olpe; sisters, Irene E. Barger of Sedgwick, Brenda J. Redeker (Robert) of Olpe, and Norma S. Davis of Lawrence.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia S. Klumpe.
Steven graduated from Madison High School and Flint Hills Technical College. He worked in production, and construction. Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Olpe. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Cemetery Fence Project can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at
